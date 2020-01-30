Shahrukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan doesn't prefer being in the limelight as he rarely posts anything on Instagram but his latest video has gone viral on social media and is surely a visual treat for all. In the video, Aryan is seeing partying like there's no tomorrow.

The video is taken by one of Aryan's friend. He captured Aryan in his party mood and the next thing you know, the video went viral.

Aryan's younger sister Suhana Khan is also seen enjoying at a private party. A picture of Suhana Khan partying was also shared on social media by her Fanclub. While she has a private account, pictures of Suhana ofter made their way to the limelight.

Aryan has been studying in California and plans to become a filmmaker. Rumours were also rife that Aryan may debut as an assistant director with SRK's close filmmaker friend Karan Johar.

Speaking about Aryan's plans in front of the camera, SRK recently opened up about the same on a chat show.

He said that Aryan had once told him that he doesn't want to act as he feels that he will be constantly compared to his superstar father and he doesn't want to be in that position. Shah Rukh thought it was a very practical and honest decision.

Aryan Khan dating this Starkid

There were rumours of Aryan Khan dating Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana. Ananya is 2 movies old in the industry.

The actress was last seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and is now prepping up for her next 'Khali Peeli' starring opposite Ishaan Khattar.

As per reports, Aryan and Ananya have been friends from childhood and the fact Ananya being Suhana Khan's best friend had brought them closer to each other.

Aryan and Ananya apparently used to hang out together as kids and are seeing each other as adults.

While there has not been any confirmation on this piece but it has given enough fodder to gossip mongers.

Meanwhile, Aryan made his debut in the entertainment industry by lending his voice to Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King movie which released in India on July 19. Shah Rukh Khan has given the voice for Simba's father Mufasa.