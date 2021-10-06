Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited film, Pathan, has gone off-track owing to his son, Aryan's Khan's arrest. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

The film is SRK's comeback film after 2018's Zero. Aryan Khan has been arrested and kept in NCB custody till October 7, 2021. His next bail hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

Now, as per reports, since SRK can't leave the city owing to the gravity of the situation, the schedule of Pathan has gone haywire. As per a Mid-day report, Shah Rukh and Deepika were all set to leave on October 10 for the grand romantic of the film. The song sequence was supposed to have been shot in Mallorca and Cádiz. However, the three-week schedule has now gone for a toss.

Tense situation for SRK - Gauri

"While Siddharth and his unit were to head to Spain on October 7, Shah Rukh and Deepika were to fly out the next day. But with the latest events, it has been a tense situation for the superstar. Right now, the shoot of Pathan is the last thing on anyone's mind. There is no question of going ahead with the foreign schedule without Shah Rukh. The dates will likely be reworked after things settle down in Mumbai," the report states.

Amid Aryan Khan's arrest, several celebrities have been clicked visiting Shah Rukh and Gauri's Mannat. Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, Salman Khan, Alvira Khan, Maheep Kapoor were spotted visiting the couple. Several celebs have also come out on social media to stand in support of SRK and family. There have been reports of SRK and Gauri asking people not to visit their home owing to the sensitivity of the situation.