Who doesn't want to click a photo with one of the world's most beautiful women Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Recently, Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays the role of Jaime Lannister, clicked a photo with a photo of Aishwarya Rai in the background.

Nikolaj was at the 71st Cannes Film Festival at the same time when Aishwarya was there. The former Miss World and GoT star walked the red carpet to attend the screening of the movie Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain) and walked the red carpet.

"You want to click a picture with me and her?" Nikolaj first asked a reporter pointing at Aishwarya's photo.

When India Today informed Nikolaj that Aishwarya has been attending the film festival for the past 17 years now, he replied, "Seventeen years! Wow! That's quite something and she is so stunning. She is the global ambassador, isn't she?"

The stunning beauty has been attending the Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic group LÓreal Paris. This year, she turned the heads around for her choice of outfits.

For her first red carpet appearance, she wore a butterfly gown designed by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco. The violet, blue, and red thread works made the gown look gorgeous. For the second red carpet appearance, she wore a silver Rami Kadi off-shoulder gown.

On the sidelines of Cannes, she also spoke about grooming and how it has been a part of our culture.

"Grooming has been a part of our culture since the beginning, both for men and women. Everybody grooms themselves but to what degree depends upon the individual. First, we need to free ourselves of judging each other. Someone did more then it's his or her choice, and if someone did less then that's also their choice," Aishwarya told the Indian Express.

"I don't think either side should be judged. We, as women, need to stop judging each other in a sense that if you put make-up that doesn't mean you don't have brains, it doesn't mean you lack in substance, it does not mean that you are not sensitive or compassionate," she added.