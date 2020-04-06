The fact that Ranbir Kapoor is a woman's man is no secret, but did you know that Hollywood actress Freida Pinto was also ready to go on a 'Kat-fight'. When she was called on the couch of Koffee With Karan, Freida remained smart with her answers in a show where producer Karan Johar usually digs deep into gossip to expose who's dating who, who's hating who.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were the most talked about couple in the tinsel town back then, and Katrina Kaif had gained a lot of significance for her dance song, Sheila Ki Jawaani. Freida was well-aware of all the gossip, at the same time, she remained competitive about winning the hamper on the show, thereby she did not bow down to Karan's embarrassing questions.

When she was given an option to kill, marry or hook up with either, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan or Dev Patel, Freida smoothly replied, "Well not Shah Rukh, I have too much respect for him. I have already hooked up with Dev so why not marry Ranbir?"

A few questions later Karan Johar asked her, 'Which Bollywood actor do you find sexy." Freida promptly replied, "Ranbir." "If you had to do an item song which one would you do, Sheila Ki Jawaani, Fevicol, Chikni Chameli, any of them have you seen," Karan asked.

"You know since I have taken Ranbir's name twice, let's just start a Kat-fight, Sheila Ki Jawaani," Freida replied.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were last seen in Jagga Jasoos together. Since then the two of them have maintained a cordial relationship with each other.

Presently, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to marry Alia Bhatt in December, and Katrina Kaif is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal. Although the two actors have not openly talked about dating each other, they have been seen together at various events and gatherings.