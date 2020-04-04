Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may not have confirmed their relationship, but the two have often been spotted socialising at various gatherings, and events. Katrina Kaif, who joined the Hindi film industry at a very young age in her life, was already a star even before Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Masaan.

In one of the videos which had released last year, the two actors were seen in a tete-a-tete about cinema, stars, actors and more. When Katrina was asked whether this is an age of actors more than stars, she replied that the Hindi film industry has always been a space for actors more than stars.

I remember one of the exercises in our acting schools was to dance on Tere Ore

It was very gradual. A lot of my colleagues came in at the same time as I have, they got one big launch, as the next big stars. For me it was not like that, it was one small role then there was another. For me, I noticed that I was getting a lot of attention, you know when you notice that people were speaking, acknowledgement and something it was during Namaste London. Before that it was a song, Just chill, that became very popular," said Katrina Kaif.

While talking about songs featuring Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal said, "You know while you are talking about songs and everything I remember one of the exercises in our acting schools was to look into the camera and dance on Tere Ore," said Vicky Kaushal.

The guy had to look into the camera, treat the camera like a person, a girl and dance to the song. Hearing the entire episode Katrina Kaif said, "So I had a fairly large hand in helping you craft your skill."

Vicky wittily said," Yes, I am so thrilled to be sitting here with my guru today."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently featured in Bhoot: Part One, which failed to keep up to the box office standard set by the national award-winning film, Uri: Surgical Strike. He is expected to feature in Takht, which has been kept on hold due to the corona virus pandemic.