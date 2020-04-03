All co-actors and colleagues talk about each other, especially if they know each other well. Sometimes they complement or tease, that's just how it is. However, there are those few comments that may never quite make adequate sense no matter how you look at it.

Hrithik Roshan said once that he often calls Katrina Kaif a labourer. He clarified that it was meant as a compliment, but he conceded that she didn't see it as one. Not all compliments hit the right note.

Hrithik Roshan calls Katrina Kaif a 'labourer'

When you look at Katrina Kaif the last thing that comes to mind is a labourer. Hrithik Roshan begs to differ. The two Bollywood actors have worked on a couple of films such as the massive hit, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang. The two also got to know each other pretty well through the process.

Once in an interview, the actor revealed that he sees Katrina Kaif as a labourer. He explained that the actress was beautiful and gorgeous on the outside, but inside she was a labourer through and through. His words were, "I often tell Katrina this and she takes it as an insult. But, I say this with full respect and as a compliment. I call Katrina a labourer. Amongst us actors, she's an excellent worker."

He said that she just happens to be beautiful, adding that she is super-talented, her work comes easily to her and because of that he finds it easy to work with her as well. That being said, we're sure Katrina would have a fitting response to this.