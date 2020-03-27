Bollywood celebrities, just like any other Indian right now have been trying to come up with unique ideas to kill boredom at home. Since they are away from the big screens for a while, they have been sharing a lot of interesting posts on social media keeping their fans engaged.

We all love going down the memory lane and digging out old and dusty pictures that tell us about our journey or the point from where we have begun. Now happiness is twice when while sitting at home you can not only go through your old pictures but also can check out the childhood pictures of your favourite stars.

Bollywood celebrities have been posting major throwback pictures on their social media accounts. Some of these childhood pictures are proof that some people are born to be a star while others can describe your mood amidst the lockdown. Stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and many others have been reminiscing their childhood memories while being isolated at home.

Check out these adorable pictures

1. Shraddha Kapoor

Baaghi 3 actress shared an adorable childhood picture of herself in a cute white tunic frock. The hat on her head looks like from a birthday party. Shraddha captioned the image and wrote,"Being home ✨ #MajorThrowback #ThrowbackThursday". Street Dancer fame is surely giving out Hogwart's feel in this picture.

2. Parineeti Chopra

Born to be an actress, Parineeti has shared a snap from her school play. She captioned the adorable picture and wrote, "My classmates and I for a school play. If I had taken myself seriously then, I would have realised I could become an actress! #Throwback". This picture from Parineeti's childhood play will remind us of all the annual functions we had as a child and how we also used to dress up like this.

3. Vicky Kaushal

In his latest post, Vicky is giving out exact expressions we all are donning in this quarantine period. Kaushal has shared an adorable picture with his brother Sunny Kaushal and wrote, "Good quarantine boys. Wassup brother! @sunsunnykhez". Vicky does look like a good boy in this picture but we cannot afford to miss his mischievous expressions.

4. Yo Yo Honey Singh

Swaggy Rapstar of India Yo Yo Honey Singh also joined the bandwagon and shared a picture of his childhood from a fancy dress competition. He can be seen donning the 'Khuda Gawah' avatar of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, "Verified

When I enacted Shri Amitabh Bachchan at my school competition and won the best prize for it. Played his character from the movie 'Khuda Gawah'. #majorthrowback #yoyohoneysingh #stayhome"

5. Dia Mirza

Dia, who was last seen in the movie Thappad, not only shared a childhood picture from her school theatre days but also wrote a heartfelt caption. "Theatre was such an intrinsic part of our education. We scripted many of our stories along with our teachers. Our scripts would be English, some Hindi, some Telugu... We performed well known works but often opted for originals," she wrote.

Let's see who is going be the next star who is going to adore us with their cute childhood pictures.