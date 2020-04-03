Bollywood superstar, also known as Mr Perfectionist has a different sense of humour but when it comes to his wife Kiran Rao. Aamir does seem to get a bit jittery, teenage boyfriend at the thought of Kiran Rao being with someone else. In one of the shows on Koffee With Karan, producer Karan Johar had invited Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to his show, and the two couldn't have been more adorable.

Aamir and Kiran's chemistry

Unlike various other married couples in the Hindi film industry, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have not engaged in the public display of affection, neither have they been particularly reserved about their relationship. In one of the episodes on Koffee With Karan, Aamir had casually mentioned that he does take shower with Kiran sometimes, and although, Karan Johar made his famous expression and replied 'TMI', meaning, 'too much information', Aamir Khan's mannerism merely suggested a normal relationship a husband has with his wife.

'Ranbir and I need to have a talk'

During a rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar asked Kiran what would she do if one day she woke up as Ranbir Kapoor, Kiran replied, as Ranbir Kapoor or with Ranbir Kapoor? Aamir who was calmly seated beside her hurried up and maintained an eye-contact with Kiran. After giving the answer when she was asked about who she considered the hottest actor, she quickly replied Ranbir Kapoor, and later realised that superstar Aamir Khan, her perfectionist husband, was seated right beside her. Maybe Karan and Aamir expected her to answer Aamir but when she gave a different answer, a slightly jealous Aamir Khan humorously said," Bus. Now Ranbir and I need to have a talk."

All has been good since then. Years later Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan shared the screen space in PK for a short span of time. However, this slight spark of jealously still remains a humourous watch.