It's no news that the show Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar is a bizarre place to be. While sometimes the words and actions of the celebrities have to lead to controversies which were discussed for years, other times they just made bizarre confessions about their personal lives.

In one such episode, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had made their appearance together on the Koffee couch to promote their film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. This was the second time they had shared the couch together, after the episode where both the actors were unable to name the then President of India and history of memes happened. This time Karan Johar remained careful about every round of questions they had to ask the celebrities.

In one of the rapid-fire rounds, Alia Bhatt was asked to answer her questions while hypothetically considering herself to be Varun Dhawan. When she was asked who does Varun Dhawan consider to be his biggest competition, Alia Bhatt replied Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut.

Karan Johar who seemed to be flabbergasted on hearing the answer kept looking at Varun Dhawan, waiting to know if what Alia Bhatt said was true. The 'October' actor, laughed, nodded and agreed, and confessed that he had said that to Alia while he was drunk. While Karan remained surprised and seated for a few moments, for that answer to sink in, Alia and Varun simply laughed away.

For the uninitiated, Varun Dhawan had started his career in the industry along with Alia Bhatt, which was much later than Kangana Ranaut, and Amitabh Bachchan ruled the industry in an era when Varun Dhawan wasn't even born. While the two superstars have rightly gained their stardom in their own accord, to even think of a junior actor such as Varun Dhawan to consider them as competition, even under the influence of alcohol, will always remain hilarious.

Watch the complete show here.