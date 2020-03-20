The lockdown has put everyone in touch with themselves and celebrities are winding down. For some, it's a well-deserved break. The Coronavirus has changed among other things, our lifestyles.

Rangoli Chandel shared a tweet, giving us a glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's plan for the lockdown. She shared a picture of Mona Lisa drawing some interesting comparisons between the actress and the art.

Kangana Ranaut shares similarities with Rangoli Chandel

Coronavirus has made it such that it has pushed Bollywood into isolation. Many actors have been going about the lockdown in their own ways. Kangana Ranaut took off to her hometown Manali to spend time in isolation with her family. She had even shared photos of her with her nephew.

As the situation tenses around the country, her sister Rangoli shared a few tidbits about Kangana's lockdown. She posted a meme of Mona Lisa in a bathtub happy that the Louvre in Paris was empty. Rangoli shared a hilarious caption too, "Not just Mona Lisa this is Kangana's mood as well right now. Isolation for her is like a boon she gets even more busy reading, cooking, meditating....saw this picture and reminded me of her."

Not just Monalisa this is Kangana’s mood as well right now ??? isolation for her is like a boon she gets even more busy reading,cooking, meditating... saw this picture and reminded me of her ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/NTQceHD7OZ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 20, 2020

Positive Coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 200 so far, and Prime Minister Modi has called for a 'Janata Curfew' this Sunday. Many celebrities have also shared information, many have come together to spread awareness on social media. They have asserted the importance of taking the necessary precautions under the current circumstances.

Kangana Ranaut has two films scheduled for this year, the much-awaited Thalaivi where she will be playing the formidable Jayalalithaa. The movie is set to release in June this year.