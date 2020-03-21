The country is under lockdown, and this means celebrities too. Many celebrities have come to the forefront with words of caution and wisdom. Many are even trying to keep the humour intact especially when times are hard.

Amitabh Bachchan who has been vocal about awareness around Coronavirus shared a heartfelt post on Twitter. He shared a little wish too, to be Superman and get rid of the virus. Wouldn't we all want that?

The number of positive cases of Coronavirus is steadily increasing in the country. As the situation becomes more serious, the country is getting pushed towards a lockdown. Celebrities too are not being spared by the virus which in India has now infected Kanika Kapoor as well.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback on Twitter that inspires all levels of nostalgia. The actor shared a post from way back during one of Abhishek Bachchan's early birthday parties as a kid. The photo shows Amitabh Bachchan wearing a Superman costume, as the dress theme for the party. He is also carrying a camera recorder. The caption though provokes thought, "T 3476- A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years .. dress theme 'SUPERMAN' .. I wish I could be Superman and destroy this epidemic Coronavirus forever!!"

काश की वास्तव में हम superman बन कर इस सभयंकर महामारी Corona Virus को सदा के लिए नष्ट कर सकते !! pic.twitter.com/DvT90WYs6f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2020

A few days ago the Bollywood actor was misconstrued to be under home-quarantine due to a circulating picture of a stamped hand. However, this was a false report and the actor addressed it in his blog. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra, which is slated to release this year. But, due to the outbreak, the movie's shooting was stopped. Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the country is nearing 300.