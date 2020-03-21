A certain rumour about Ranbir Kapoor dumping Alia Bhatt had gone viral on the social media. The reason that sparked speculations was because of Ranbir's absence from Alia's birthday party. A few pictures from Alia's birthday bash had surfaced on the internet and seeing Ranbir nowhere around Alia had made them think that Ranbir has broken up with Alia.

Eventually, the rumour turned out to be false when Alia rubbished it by uploading a picture on her Instagram clicked by her faovurite photographer, that is, Ranbir Kapoor. However, netizens took it otherwise and began trolling Alia for being an attention seeker knowing that her break-up story will make noise in the media.

"She knew it would become a headline. She could have posted without mentioning his name, but she had to announce to the world that she was with him. It's so obvious she craves attention. Attention seeking bhatt," one online user commented on Alia's post. While another one wrote, "Lol she just had to post it to prove that no they haven't broken up. She thinks she is dating some prince hahaha."

Well, considering the growing obsession of fans towards their favourite Bollywood stars, people often turn a blind eye towards the reality and easily fall prey to things that they usually consume through social media and WhatsApp forwards.

For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir are very much in love and together like a rock. They are currently in a stable relationship and both the families are fond of each other and their admiration towards each other is pretty evident from their actions.