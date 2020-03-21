The Coronavirus pandemic has left the entire world in a state of panic with people locking themselves down at home and maintaining social distance. Besides the government, several celebrities are spreading awareness about COVID-19 and also sharing their quarantine stories to encourage followers about the same.

Amid all, Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post about self quarantine has been breaking the Internet for all the right reasons. Alia shared a picture of her watching the sunset from her apartment but what caught everyone's attention was her caption where she gave the photo credit to Ranbir Kapoor. "Stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK," she wrote.

Her mentioning of Ranbir in the post has brought a huge relief to fans as rumours of their breakup was doing the rounds lately.

The breakup rumour:

The breakup rumour sparked off when the Brahmastra actress' recent birthday celebration with closest pals and family saw a complete absence of Ranbir. Neither was he seen in any of the pictures, nor in any way a part of the celebration. This came as a shock since the duo often painted the town red, more so on such special occasions.

Ranbir-Alia's wedding:

Meanwhile, Alia has gelled well into the Kapoor family. Not only does she share an impeccable bond with Ranbir's parents – Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh Kapoor; but even with his extended family members like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor etc. The duo often gets papped enjoying quality time with each other's families.

These often result in speculations of their much-awaited wedding. Recent rumour suggests that the couple has been searching for wedding destination for a while now and eyeing on places like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland, among others.