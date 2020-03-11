Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Tamasha is one of the most loved movies of the recent times. The film marked to return of the two talented actors together post their much-publicised breakup. The split, however, didn't affect their performance as both Ranbir and Deepika seemed to be comfortable locking lips in the film as well.

The steamy kissing scenes in Tamasha did catch a lot of eyeballs. Unfortunately, one such scene from the film was shared by a user on YouTube with a misleading title "Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor Old Sex Tape."

In the video, the stars are seen passionately smooching but the shocking part is the caption that claimed it to be an old sex tape of the former couple. Although after watching the video one can easily understand that it is from a film, such false captions are outrightly defaming.

Apart from this video, there are other misleading videos as well with false captions. Some videos are captioned as "Deepika Padukone leaked MMS", and some others have morphed vulgar pictures of the actress.

Priyanka Chopra's video

Deepika is not the only Bollywood actress whose morphed photos and misleading videos are available on the Internet. Earlier, a video had gone viral online where Priyanka Chopra was seen getting chocked, following which a man holds her from behind and shakes her body to relieve her from the pain.

It was a video from her Hollywood flick Isn't It Romantic but was shared on various platforms with false and derogatory titles like "Priyanka Chopra public sex", "Priyanka Chopra wardrobe malfunction" etc.

Deepika and Ranbir's professional lives

On the work front, Deepika, whose latest outing Chhapaak made a decent collection, will be seen making a short appearance in Ranveer's '83 movie, which is co-produced by the actress herself. Ranbir, on the other hand, will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy Brahmastra, which also stars Alia in the lead role.

