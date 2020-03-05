Although ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have moved on in their respective lives, they continue to be one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood. Unlike other ex-flames, Ranbir and Deepika had handled the breakup maturely and don't hold any grudges against each other. Instead, they are the perfect examples of ex-lovers turning friends.

From walking the ramp to doing films together, Ranbir and Deepika have set major friendship goals. At a time when fans thought that Deepika and Ranbir would never see each other eye to eye, they proved them wrong by deciding to work together in Ayan Mukerji's 2013 film Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and two years later, Imtiaz Ali brought them together again for Tamasha.

Ranbir's shocking statement

During the promotions of 2015 movie Tamasha, Ranbir opened up about his equation with Deepika in an interview with the Times of India. When asked one quality of Deepika that he doesn't like, the actor made a startling statement saying, "That she is a flirt."

He added, "That she is working too much and should not burn herself out. She should take more holidays and breaks and should reserve herself, which she has started doing now."

What Deepika said?

Deepika, on the other hand, said the one quality of Ranbir that she didn't like was that he was less expressive and that she couldn't figure out what was going on in his mind. "The fact that you can't pinpoint what he is feeling or thinking all the time. At least that was my experience at the time when we were together. I couldn't really figure him out completely."

She added, "I am not saying that he is not an emotional person or sensitive person. He must be but it doesn't come out and it's not visible. I wish he expressed more."

Ranbir, Deepika's personal and professional lives

Fast forward to the present day, Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh, whom she dated for six years before tying the knot in 2018. Ranbir, on the other hand, is going strong with Alia Bhatt and speculations regarding their wedding continue to make news. Before Alia, Ranbir was in a long term relationship with Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy Brahmastra, which also stars Alia in the lead role. Deepika, whose latest outing Chhapaak made a decent collection, will be seen making a short appearance in Ranveer's '83 movie, which is co-produced by the actress herself.