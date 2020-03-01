Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is considered as one of the fittest celebrities in the film fraternity. The star is not only famous for her killer photoshoots but also for her inspiring gym videos and look. The actress has been popular for her 'Swan Dive' routine to strength training. Be it pilates or one-legged cable kickback, Deepika Padukone aces various kinds of exercises. Her body waves like a ninja and her workout videos surely give her fans fitness goals.

Recently, Deepika's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a clip of actress with the caption, "#WeekendMotivation You've seen her move like a Mermaid and Swan, now you see her working out in the gym! Deepika Padukone is constantly giving us #WorkoutMotivation. So guys shake off that lazy feeling and #BeFitBecauseYouDeserveIt and keep watching this space for more motivation coming up! #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #FitnessGoals #FitnessMotivation #CelebrityTrainer #DeepikaPadukone #PilatesFestivalIndia #PFI2020 #ButtWorkout #LegWorkout #Legs".

The Bajirao Mastani actress could be seen doing the workout in a white sports bra and a pair of black yoga pants while flaunting her washboard abs. She completed her workout outfit with a pair of black sneakers. The messy bun could be a go-to hairstyle many fans out there.

Check out this fitness freak diva!!

The Cocktail actress has often spotted hitting the gym and performing an extensive workout that could enhance her body, even more. While training with Nam, video of Deepika performing Turkish getup went viral on the internet. Her trainer shared the video and wrote, "As seen on @deepikapadukone in addition to building strength, #turkishgetup increases your overall body stability, awareness, balance & coordination. Holding a weight overhead requires shoulder stability & control, challenges your core throughout the entire exercise, which must fire continuously to keep your torso upright as you bend, twist and lunge. #trainingwithnam #deepikapadukone #tgu #coreworkout #strength #fullbodyworkout"

The actress can be spotted in all-black workout attire with a camouflage crop top. She looked stylish yet powerful during her workout session. Apart from this, her trainer has also shared pictures of the actress chilling with them, post her fitness regime.

Padukone was last seen in the film, Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey, directed by Meghna Gulzar. She will be sharing screen shoon with her real-life husband Ranveer Singh in the upcoming movie 83.