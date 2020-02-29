Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping the fans engaged who are eagerly waiting for the release of mega starrer movie, Brahmastra. Earlier this week, Big B shared some behind the scene pictures with co-star Ranbir Kapoor and praised the later for his acting skills. Now, Bollywood's Shahenshah has shared an adorable picture with Alia bhatt, leaving fans awestruck. He has shared a brand new picture to his Brahmastra shoot diaries and fans can't seem to get enough of them.

His post features a picture of himself and Alia Bhatt hugging on the sets of the film. Big B has praised the Raazi actress and wrote "the effervescent, supremely talented and scintillating" and wrote: "She breezed in... Did her shot... A huddle... and out... the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia."

Big B has also shared pictures of himself chilling and rehearsing on the set of the film with Ranbir Kapoor. In the series of pictures which were posted by Amitabh on Twitter, Ranbir can be seen untangling the earphone wires for Bachchan. Complimenting Kapoor, Big B wrote, "He teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs... they sound good... good riddance of the wires and cables".

Earlier this week, Amitabh took twitter, to share pictures of the early morning shoot from the sets of Brahmastra, captioned "T 3452 - .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites." He mockingly praised Ranbir and said he need four chairs to match up his talent.

Fans couldn't wait to hit the theatres on December 4, 2020, to watch the movie, which will be released under the banner of Dharma Productions. While waiting for the release is tough, fans have been keeping themselves busy with the behind the scenes that are making the rounds on the internet.

During the Varanasi schedule, the video of Alia and Ranbir dancing in the streets of Varanasi, near ghat, made fans go gaga over the chemistry between the couple. In the small clip, the leading couple can be seen shooting a portion of a song from the movie. In the video, we can also see how Alia bangs her hand against the wall, describing every millennial in rush.