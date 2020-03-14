While audiences love the real-life Bollywood pairs, we have often seen their on-screen performances together being given a thumbs down by the audience. Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai's films are prime examples of that. This leaves us wondering, will audience accept and shower the same kind of love and adulation for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor onscreen, which they do off it?

Ever since its conception, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Brahmastra' has been embroiled in several controversies, which led to film getting postponed over and over again. While there were reports of the film finally getting released this year on December 4, there seems to be some more delay in the shoot of the last part of the project. And the reason – coronavirus!

Coronavirus takes a toll on Brahmastra

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Ayan Mukerji and the team has decided not to risk the lives of those working in the project and have postponed the next shooting schedule to April instead of March. "Both Ayan and Ranbir have decided to make the safety and well-being of the team their priority. They do not want to put them at any kind of risk. So, for now, the shoot has been shifted to April," says the report.

Earlier, there were rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were waiting to see how their onscreen chemistry works for the audience and then decide on taking the next step into their relationship. However, with the film getting postponed indefinitely, the litmus test for the couple will have to wait for another few months.

Apart from this, it's Rishi Kapoor's health that has allegedly stopped the couple from taking their relationship ahead. As per reports, Alia and Ranbir want to focus on Rishi Kapoor's health and his health is the priority for them. Any decision on marriage would be taken only after Rishi Kapoor recovers completely.

Fate has something else?

It was the shooting of Jagga Jasoos where Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had broken up and the film (for several reasons) got pushed to several years. We wonder if Brahmastra would meet the same fate? Or more importantly, will Alia – Ranbir's relationship stand the test-of-time?