Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the power couple, which not just the industry but even the nation loves. More so because they both come from two respected lineages and have a rich legacy behind them. While Alia is undoubtedly the actress ruling the industry currently, Ranbir Kapoor has remained one of the most sought after actors, despite not so many hits in the last few years.

Let's take a look at this power couple's net worth and remuneration

Alia Bhatt net worth

Alia Bhatt has not had any lulls in the last few years and has swept away most of the award shows with her back-to-back hits. The young actress has not only acted as an inspiration to many young starlets but has also emerged as a tough competitor for her contemporaries.

A Republic TV report states that Alia Bhatt's net worth is somewhere between Rs 44 – 72 crores. The report states that Alia owns several cars like - Audi A6, Audi Q5, Range Rover Evoque, and BMW 7 series. The report also reveals that Alia charges Rs 4-5 crores per movie and Rs 1 crore per endorsement. Apart from this, Alia also charges a meager fee for attending events which range between Rs 20 – 30 lakhs.

Ranbir Kapoor net worth

Apart from being one of the most dashing actors of our time, Ranbir Kapoor is also one of the highest-paid actors. Ranbir Kapoor mainly makes money through brand endorsements and movies. The Kapoor scion apparently charges Rs 5 crores for endorsements and for movies this price goes even more up.

As per CAKnowledge.com, Ranbir's net worth is $45 million, which comes to Rs 322 crores. Ranbir also has several properties all across the globe. A car enthusiast, Ranbir also has a huge fleet of automobiles. Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, Range Rover, Lexus, BMW X6, AudiRS7, Toyota land Cruiser are the cars in his garage.

The difference in the net worth of the two is shocking and exposes the gender pay disparity in the industry. Without overlooking the fact that Ranbir entered the industry many years earlier, when it comes to their career, Alia Bhatt has proven herself to be more successful than Ranbir Kapoor but the massive difference in their net worth is shocking.