Ranbir Kapoor's flamboyance has no end and the actor has proved it time and again. The moment his fans think that the actor has finally found his true love and has decided to settle down they are left disappointed. Ranbir who is currently dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt has gone on record to confirm his relationship with the Alia.

The couple has even made things official to their parents. Over the past few days, we have seen Alia already playing the role of ideal 'bahu', be it visiting the hospital and taking care of would-be father in law Rishi Kapoor or being overprotective of would-be mother in law Neetu Kapoor at Armaan Jain's wedding reception.

Having a glance at these instances has surely made us think that Alia is perfect as a Bahu for the Kapoors.

1) Alia's closeness with Ranbir's family

Neetu Kapoor has expressed her fondness for Alia Bhatt several times through her social media account. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor along with the couple were spotted on a lunch date. Alia has been making frequent visits to the hospital where Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised. She is also closely connected to Ranbir's sister Riddhima Sahni.

2) Low maintenance bahu

Unlike his past girlfriend Katrina Kaif, who was of "high maintenance" according to Neetu Kapoor, If reports are to be believed Katrina had faced rejection from Neetu Kapoor and that was one reason behind Neetu not gelling well with Katrina but seems like that's not the case with Alia Bhatt.

3) Successful career

Alia has a successful film graph. The actress is currently reigning Bollywood with her back to back hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy the actress has come a long way and has successfully made a mark in the industry. She is currently busy with her next Brahmastra starring opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

4) Age difference

Ranbir Kapoor is 36 while Alia Bhatt is just 25. The age difference between them seems to have made their relationship more strong. Unlike Ranbir's exes who were almost his age. Ranbir and Alia look immensely adorable together. Ranbir has already made his female fans crazy with his chocolate boy image while Alia continues to capture the minds of her male fans with her undying cuteness.

5) Officially together

Ranbir Kapoor has always spoken about his relationship after breaking up but with Alia Bhatt, the actor kind of gave confirmation on the rumours surrounding their affairs just when it started. This clearly suggests that the two are quite serious about their relationship.

What do you think? Is Alia the perfect one for the Kapoor lad?