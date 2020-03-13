Landing a role in a big-ticket film is not easy. However, it's always another's a good fortune when someone backs out. That has been the story behind many famous roles actors have played which were first offered to others.

It seems Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of those times, where Alia Bhatt will be seen donning the guise of a gangster. Initially, though Sanjay Leela Bhansali had another in mind and it happened to be none other than Deepika Padukone.

How Alia got the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi

After seeing the posters and Alia's look in Gangubai Kathiawadi, few question that the actress is apt for the role. Especially when we compare her photos with the original Gangubai. Well, what else can we expect from Bollywood's resident perfectionist, Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Still, Deepika Padukone was actually the director's first-choice, rightly so considering he did three films with her before this. Deepika and Bhansali have built a rapport, and whenever the two come together the films have been artistic brilliance. It wouldn't be wrong to say Deepika wouldn't have turned down the director if she could have done it.

The reason why she said no though was because she was already going to be doing a gangster film with Vishal Bharadwaj in Sapna Didi, incidentally this one is also based on a book by Hussain Zaidi. The actress wasn't keen on doing two back-to-back gangster roles when she was offered Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The twist in the tale though is that Sapna Didi was shelved and she could have taken it up again. She even wanted to co-produce it according to reports. But, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wasn't okay with the proposition. While there were no hard feelings, the director brought on board Alia Bhatt. Although Bhansali is not yet ready to part ways with his leading lady Deepika, they will return together in Baiju Bawra giving us something to look forward to, reports suggest. In the meantime, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in September later this year.