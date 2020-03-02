Mohanlal, popularly known as the complete actor of Indian cinema was once trolled by his fans over his English speaking skills. The seemingly funny incident happened during a tossing session of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). During the session, the host asked Mohanlal multiple questions, and the answers given by the Superstar will tickle your funny bone for sure.

Mohanlal received troll from all corners

Mohanlal did not answer the questions from the host properly, and he repeated his answers again and again and finally thanked the host for all queries. Please find below the conversation between Mohanlal and the host.

Host: You lose the toss. What do you want to do today?

Mohanlal: Losing is an art. No No. Yeah Yeah. We will play. We will play the game.

Host: (Smiling) So, from the last season, Is your team again going to play in the same manner? Is the balance there? What do you expect from the matches left?

Mohanlal: We have to play. Only we can bring our best performance in the next time. And we are trying for that.

Host: So you are going to bowl first. What do you think the total which you want to restrict the opposition, that will be easy for you?

Mohanlal: Thank you.

Host: (Smiling) Alright, All the best.

Soon after this incident, Mohanlal received trolls from all corners, and his fans asked why the Superstar is getting involved in things that he is not supposed to do. Some fans even angrily reacted and asked the star to just concentrate on acting.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' directed by national award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan. Touted to be the biggest Malayalam film ever made, this movie is made with a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crores.

The teaser of the movie was released recently, and it had received positive responses from audiences and critics alike. The film is expected to hit the screens on March 26, 2020.