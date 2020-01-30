Mollywood is a treasure when comes to realistic, thriller and feel-good movies. Malayalam film industry always surprises the audience by trying movies of all genres. Looking back at 2019, the Mollywood had a wonderful year with many quality movies.

The year 2020 seems to be a promissory and surprising year for viewers, with all actors trying to work on new subjects.

January has already been a wonderful month for Mollywood as Kunchakko Boban's 'Anjaam Paathira', and Mammootty's 'Shylock' succeeded in spinning money at the box-office, and both these films have already emerged as superhits.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of seven most anticipated Mollywood movies that will hit the theatres in the coming months.

Varane Avashyamundu

Anoop Sathyan, son of ace filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad is ready with his first movie 'Varane Avashyamundu' which marks the reunion of Suresh Gopi and Shobana after many years.

The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan in other prominent roles. DuIquer himself has produced this film, and this family entertainer will hit the screens on February 07, 2020.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' marks the reunion of Sachy and Prithviraj Sukumaran after the blockbuster movie 'Anarkali'. In this film, Biju Menon is also playing a crucial role.

The trailer which was released recently shows that Prithviraj and Biju Menon are playing sworn-enemies. But the reason for enmity is not revealed in the trailer but is sure a reason to watch the movie.

From the trailer, it is clear that the director has beautifully picturized the ego clash between two dynamic characters through a charming script. 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' will hit the screens on February 07, 2020.

Trance

'Trance' touted to be the most anticipated film of the year will hit the screens on February 14, 2020. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anwar Rasheed, and it stars offscreen pair, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles.

The film has been in the post-production stage for many months, and it clearly indicates that the makers have paid much attention to elevate the overall quality of the project.

Kunjali Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

Mohanlal is playing a historical character after Kalapani in his upcoming Movie Kunjali Marakkar.: Arabikkadalinte Simham.

This movie directed by Priyadarshan will portray the story of the legendary Kunaji Marakkar IV and his epic war against Portuguese.

Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal is also doing a cameo role in the movie which would be a double treat for his fans.

Forensic

Tovino Thomas' 'Forensic' is another most-anticipated film of the year. This film directed by Akhil Paul and Anaz Khan, and this movie is touted to be the first proper forensic science-based film in Malayalam. Mamta Mohandas is playing the role of the female lead in this flick.

Kurup

Sukumara Kurup is Kerala's most wanted criminal. Inspired by him, Jithin.K.Jose has crafted the story for his new movie Kurup starring Dulquer Salman along with Indrajith and Shine Tom Chacko.

Dulquer will portray the role of the most wanted criminal of Kerala police has been searching for decades.

One

Mammootty's political thriller 'One' is directed by Santhosh Viswanath. In this movie, Mammootty is apparently playing the role of the Kerala Chief Minister, and close sources to the film indicate that his character is inspired from reigning Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.