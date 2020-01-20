Mollywood always sets an example for other film industries by exploring different kinds of themes and storylines. Realistic and authentic movies are the norms of Mollywood and moviemakers always triumph in presenting classic thriller movies.

Mammootty always transforms completely into the character that he plays and portrays the role with perfect emotional perfection. International Business Times, India edition presents you six evergreen crime thriller movies of Mammootty that the world should not miss to watch.

Adikuruppu (IMDB rating: 7.1/10)

'Adikuruupu' is a legal thriller movie directed by K.Madhu written by S.N Swamy. It stars Mammootty in the lead role along with Jagathy and Urvashi in supporting roles. The story depicts the life of a castaway portrayed by Jagathy who lands in legal problems that were rare in Malayalam movies during that time. There is nothing much mystery about the movie, but the moviemakers are to be surely applauded for their theme which was not even explored in other languages. Malayalam movie makers are always praised for their courage in exploring such new themes. Adikuruupu is one of the classic movies that must not be missed.

Kanathaya Penkutti (IMDB rating: 7.2/10)

'Kanathaya Penkutti' is a thriller story directed by K.N Shashidharan in which Bharat Gopi plays the role of antagonist and Mammootty plays the negative character. A big kudos must be given to the story writer for depicting the story of a woman who is already married falling in love with a married person. The concept of society regarding marriage is 'one man for one woman' and the movie broke the routine stereotype. Jayabaharti was amazing in her role. For saving her trustworthiness towards her husband she kills her own daughter. The movie is all about the investigation of a murdered girl and the sequences confirm what we have been expecting all along, but the surprise comes all along. The movie is definitely a must-watch thriller of Mollywood.

Charithram (IMDB rating: 7.7/10)

Charithram is a 1989 Malayalam movie directed by G.S.Vijayan and written by S.N. Swamy starring Mammootty and Rahman in lead roles along with Shobana, Lizi, and Janardhanan in supporting roles. The story is about the relationship between two brothers. 'Philip' portrayed by Mamooty is desperate on seeing 'Raju' portrayed by Rahman who is already dead in a car accident and the rest of the story is about how Philip proves the lookalike Raju is not his brother. The story is adapted from the English movie 'Chase a crooked shadow' and the climax of the movie is what makes the movie big suspense.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Kadha (IMDB rating: 7.7/10)

A 2009 Malayalam mystery and thriller movie, written and directed by Ranjith starring Mammootty and Swetha Menon in lead roles. The movie is based on a true story of the first recorded murder case in Kerala depicted in the bestselling novel of the same name by T.P.Rajeevan. To be honest, there has never been a mystery movie like this and will never ever happen in the future of the Malayalam industry. Mammootty is exceptional as a villain and the powerful look gives extra perfection to the movie. The story is about a mysterious murder that could not be solved by any cops and that was reopened by Haridas, a journalist after 52 years and realizes that the murderer was his father's first wife's eldest son. Mammooty played three characters in the movie and won Kerala state's best actor award. The movie is a must in the bucket list of evergreen thrillers.

Ee Thanutha Veluppaan Kalathu (IMDB rating: 7.3/10)

Ee Thanutha Veluppaan Kalathu is a 1990 Malayalam mystery thriller movie directed by Joshy and written by Padmarajan. Mammootty plays the role of a police superintend named Haridas Damodaran who heads the investigation of a sequence of gruesome killing which has similarities in the mode of killings. The story is about a godman and how a godman and his abilities influence the investigation. The movie also speaks about mental illness which was first of a kind in Mollywood. The movie is fully packed with thrilling moments and suspense at the end of the movie. This is definitely a movie that is not to be missed.

Utharam (IMDB rating: 7.8/10)

Utharam is a Malayalam mystery thriller movie starring Mammootty, Sukumaran, Suparna Anand and Parvathy in lead roles. The movie is directed by Pvaithran and written by M.T.Vasudevan Nair based on the story 'No Motive' by Daphne du Maurier. The movie is definitely an MT magic with a strong story plot where the suspense was kept unrevealed until the end of the movie. Another positive part of the movie is the unusual way of investigation and the director really deserves a round of applause for the last ten to twenty minutes which disturbs everyone. It stands as one of the unique films in Mollywood which has a realistic touch. Utharam is a simple thriller movie that must not be missed in 2020. Better late than never.