Ayushmann Khurrana, who is riding high on the success of Badhaai Ho, revealed how an onscreen kiss with Yami Gautam had once created huge problems in his married life.

The actor recently appeared on the chat show - #NoFilterNeha, where he spoke about the incident. Ayushmann said that his onscreen kiss with Yami in Vicky Donor had left his wife, Tahira Kashyap highly upset.

He said that as soon as she watched the kissing scene on the big screen, Tahira left his hand and got extremely upset about it. Ayushmann further said that it was the most difficult time in his married life as it took three years for things to get normal between the couple.

However, Ayushmann said that his wife has no issues with his onscreen kisses anymore. Validating his words, he narrated how Tahira sat on the sets while shooting a kissing scene between Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar for the film Manmarziyaan. They were first roped in for the film but were later replaced by Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Ayushmann and Tahira recently celebrated Karwachauth, and an adorable picture of the duo was highly liked by people on social media.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is on cloud nine as his two back to back films became hit. First he won accolades for the crime thriller Andhadhun, and now he is being praised for comedy drama Badhaai Ho. Both the films did wonders at the box office.