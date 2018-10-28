Badhai Ho (Badhaai Ho) starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra is currently riding high on positive word of mouth and critical acclaim. After getting a phenomenal response in the first week, the Amit Sharma directorial remained unaffected with new movie releases and witnessed 91.18 per cent growth in its collection on second Saturday.

The movie, which also stars Gajrao Rao and Neena Gupta, managed to earn Rs 3.40 crore on Friday despite Saif Ali Khan's new release Bazaar (Baazaar). The box office numbers got multiplied on Saturday and minted Rs 6.50 crore at the Indian market taking the total movie's collections to Rs 76 crore.

Going by the current trend, Badhai Ho is expected to cross Rs 80 crore mark on Sunday. And if the movie continues to show growth in the upcoming days, Ayushmann's film will definitely cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark till Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan arrives in theatres this Diwali on November 8.

"#BadhaaiHo will cruise past ₹ 80 cr mark today... Second Sat witnessed 91.18% growth... Question is, will it join the ₹ 100 cr Club?... Much depends on how strong it trends till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 76 cr. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi and Stree, Badhai Ho collections have once again proved that if you good content, you will always find takers.

Badhai Ho is a small-town story of a couple welcoming a baby at an old age which adds to the humour and laughter along with the brilliant performances by all the actors.