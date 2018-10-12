Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun and Aayush Sharma's Love Yatri have completed its first week at the box office. While the former's collection remained steady at the domestic market, the romantic drama almost died at the commercial circuits in seven days.

Andhadhun had started its box office run with an average collection of Rs 2.70 crore on opening day, but its business had witnessed an excellent hike over the weekend.

The crime thriller had collected Rs 5.10 crore on Saturday, and witnessing further jump, it had earned Rs 7.20 crore at the domestic market on Sunday. Andhadhun remained steady over the weekdays as well.

The film collected Rs 3.40 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs 3.25 crore on Wednesday, taking its business to Rs 25.15 crore. According to early estimates, Andhadhun ended day 7 at the box office with a similar collection of Rs 3.10 crore (approximately), taking its first week earning close to Rs 30 crore.

Strong word of mouth and positive reviews from critics has helped the movie's business to grow further. Considering the budget of the film, Andhadhun can already be a called a hit. With such pace, the flick is likely to witness another big jump in earning over the second weekend.

On the other side, Love Yatri, after making a poor collection of Rs 1.80 crore on opening day, witnessed a minimal rise in its business over the weekend, ending first three days with an earning of around Rs 6.5 crore.

The film's business went lower as the weekdays started and it is being expected that Aayush's debut film will end its box office journey with a lifetime collection of around Rs 12 crore.