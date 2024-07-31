Unless you have been living under a rock, you'd know the noise around Asim Riaz's aggression and eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It all started with Asim Riaz failing to complete a task and asking the KKK team to perform it for him. He not only charged at Abhishek Kumar but also disrespected Rohit Shetty.

Asim says doing KKK for fans, not money

At one point, he told the KKK team that he was doing the show just for his fans and not for money. He also boasted about his wealth during the argument. "I have so much of money you can't even imagine. I change four cars in six months. You think I need money? It is for the fans that I was here, not for these losers (pointing to other contestants)," News18 reported him saying.

Let's take a look at Asim Riaz's net worth, properties, car collection and more.

Net worth

As per reports, Asim Riaz's net worth is somewhere around Rs 50-60 crore. The former Bigg Boss contestant reportedly earns Rs 30–40 lakh monthly and Rs 1.5 crore annually. Asim has not only been a part of web shows and reality shows but is also a model, brand ambassador and actor. Asim was reportedly the highest-paid contestant on KKK 14, with a weekly salary of Rs 20 lakh.

Luxury automobile collection

Hailing from Jammu, Asim is also a car enthusiast and loves changing bikes and cars every few months. He currently owns several luxury automobiles, including a BMW 5 Series M sports car, an Audi Q7, a Jeep Rubicon, and a Mahindra Thar. Riaz also has a massive 7.6 million followers on his IG handle. Asim is also the face of several brands like Blackberry, B'lue, Numero Uno, and Royal Enfield. He has also been a model for several big names like Lenskart etc.