Sidharth Shukla's fierce competitor, Asim Riaz has reacted to the news of his tragic death. Asim shared few pictures from their Bigg Boss days. He promised to meet Sidharth Shukla in "heaven" and also called him "brother".

Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest at the age of 40 on Thursday. Reports suggest he was brought dead to the Cooper hospital.

Asim's social media post

Asim and Sidharth had an intense equation within the house. The two always remained at loggerheads and never saw eye-to-eye after exiting the house as well. Now, Asim has shared several pictures of their happy days from Bigg Boss house. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "I m gonna meet you in heaven brother...R I P sidharthshukla"

Asim Riaz's rumoured girlfriend and former Bigg Boss contestant, Himanshi Khurana revealed that Asim started shivering when he heard the news of Sidharth's death. Last year, Sidharth had congratulated Riaz for bagging a position in Most Desirable Men's list.

"Impressed with @imrealasim opening his account at #17 on 50 Most Desireable Men in India, congratulations. Happy #GaneshChaturthi everybody," he had written. To which, Riaz wrote, "Hey @sidharth_shukla I Hope you doin well. I appreciate it. Thank you."

Celebs left in shock

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters. Condolences started pouring in from all quarters as soon as the tragic news broke out. Celebs took to social media and shared how "unbelievable" the news was. Vikas Gupta and few more industry people have started visiting Sidharth's house to give support to his family and be there for the final rites.

Actor Karan Kundra revealed that he had been talking to Sidharth Shukla last night and telling him how well he had done for himself. Hindustani Bhau has also reached Cooper hospital to be by Sidharth's family.