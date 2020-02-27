Bigg Boss 13 winner Asim Riaz is on cloud 9. Although he didn't lift the trophy but the model has now his hands filled with endorsements, events and a music video.

Yes, you heard that right! Asim has bagged a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez under the banner of T-Series. Both Asim and Jacqueline were seen rehearsing for the music video. Jacqueline shared a glimpse of their dance rehearsal on her Instagram story.

When asked about the music video Jacqueline said, "I'm very excited to be teaming up with Bhushan & T-Series again. He's made me hear one of the most amazing songs, which I cannot wait to shoot. The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we're telling through this music video is magical. The concept of song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up. The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but has a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love. The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right. I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We're looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me."

On the work front, Jacqueline's next with T-series is an untitled track that is touted to be the party anthem of 2020.