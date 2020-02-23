Punjabi singer-model Himanshi Khurana has been hogging the limelight ever since she appeared on tv reality show Bigg Boss 13. She became the talk of the town because of her love angle with Asim Riaz on BB13. Despite being a very popular Punjabi singer, she gained even more fan following ever since her link up with Asim.

While the 28-year-old model was inside the Bigg Boss house for a brief period of time, her alleged link-up affair with Asim and her fights with Sidharth Shukla made Himanshi one of the most talked-about contestants.

Recently, Himanshi in one of her interviews slammed the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla for talking ill about her. The Punjabi singer even advised Sidharth that he should learn how to respect women instead of discussing her relationship.

Although Himanshi became good friends with Sidharth when she first entered the BB13 house as a wild card contestant, her equation with the 39-year-old actor soon got complicated as she got closer to Asim.

Asim and Sidharth's friendship

Asim and Sidharth, themselves were good friends at the start but had a strained relationship through the season.

Moreover, Himanshi, in her interview, further added that even though Sidharth's fans keep saying he never speaks anything ill about anybody, but she alleged Sidharth did say bad things regarding her previous relationship on a Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

She also added that people think how wise Sidharth is but, but he has only spoken ill things about her. Himanshi was evicted between the show but came back later as a companion for Asim.

Talking about her past relationship the 28-year-old Punjabi singer revealed that she was going through a very difficult time during her breakup and was multi-tasking while being hospitalized.

However, now Himanshi is happy to be with Asim Riaz and confessed her love towards the latter, thereby ending her 9-years-long relationship with her ex-boyfriend. She further added that she feels blessed that Asim defended her and he is all that matters to her.