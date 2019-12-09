Bigg Boss 13 never fails to churn out entertaining content and with every Weekend Ka Vaar one of the contestant bids goodbye to show. This week saw singer, actor, and model Himanshi Khurana being evicted as she was voted out by the housemates.

The inmates were sad about losing a friend and a helping hand like Himanshi but they had no choice between Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi and the inmates chose Himanshi. In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Himanshi spoke in length about her stay inside the house and why she thinks she was evicted by housemates, her affair with Asim Riaz and more

On being voted out

I had a sense of understanding that soon I will be voted out, I am sad and disappointed, I am sure I would have been there for a longer time.

On her chemistry with Asim Riaz

He has always been supportive and my friend, I will wait till the show ends and will see how it goes. As this is a game show I don't want to take any hasty steps. This weekend ka Vaar we witnessed Salman bashing the inmates for violence and Arhaan for lying to Rashmi that is married and has a kid. The entire atmosphere inside the house has saddened.

Is Arhaan playing a game?

When quizzed Himanshi about the same and when asked her if she feels Arhaan is playing a game or if this is real she said, "Yes, it's for real, Rashmi is broken and we also feel very bad for her. As we all are seeing Devoleena Bhattacharjee is on bed rest owing to her back issues, Vikas Gupta the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11 has come inside the house to fill in for her. The drama, fight, love, and hate continues inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.