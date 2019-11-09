Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's fight is not a new thing inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two have been at loggerheads ever since the beginning of the show. However, wild-card entrant Tehseen Poonawala too picked up a fight with Siddharth while choosing the captain.

The two were seen arguing during the task and soon locked horns with each other over their personal views on who could be the captain of the house.

While the situation was quite heated up between the two, Siddharth surprised the viewers when he asked Tehseen to smooch him while they were standing close to each other.

"Smooch karega?" Siddharth asked, to which Tehseen replied, "Cigarette ki badbu aayegi, lungs kharab honge. Mai ladko ko nahi karta." To this, Siddharth told Tehseen, "Harkatein nahi lagti."

Meanwhile, Siddharth has been serving a punishment of getting nominated for two weeks back-to-back imposed by Bigg Boss for manhandling Mahira Sharma during the task.