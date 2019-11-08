Bigg Boss 13 wildcard contestant Shefali Jariwala has turned out to be one of the strongest contestants of the season. While viewers may expect some sparks between her and her ex-boyfriend and fellow contestant, Siddharth Shukla, the Kanta Laga girl's husband and TV actor Parag Tyagi is unhappy with Siddharth.

Parag, however, has no insecurity of the fact that his wife and Siddharth are locked in the same house. When asked if the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's presence in the house bother him, Parag told Bollywood Life: "No, Shefali has been very honest with me about her past. We know all about each other. There is no insecurity. And the thought that she will be locked in the same house as he did not cross my mind ever. It does not affect me. Whatever was between them was 15 years ago. Some people wrongly reported it as they were dating in 2009, which is not true. We totally trust each other and there is no chance of secrets stumbling out on the show."

Parag reveals he doesn't like Siddharth's behaviour

Parag further revealed that he doesn't like Siddharth's behaviour with the female contestants. "He will go ahead because of his popularity but I do not approve of his behaviour. I respect women a lot, which is one of the reasons Shefali was drawn to me. He treats them like doormat. I do not approve of his behaviour with Arti Singh and the other girls. His body language is also not very gentlemanly with them," he said.

Shefali entered the Salman Khan show after mid-season finale. Besides her, five other wild-card participants Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, Arhaan Khan, Himanshi Khurana, Khesari Lal Yadav and Tehseen Poonawala entered the Bigg Boss house.

Out of all, the hot actress has been grabbing a lot of limelight. From revealing her past relationship with fellow contestant Siddharth Shukla to her fights with Mahira Sharma, Shefali has been stealing the show ever since she entered the mad house.