In a shocking incident, Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Azim Riaz was recently brutally beaten up by unknown men while he went out cycling on Mumbai streets.

In an Instagram video, Asim informed his fans that he was attacked by goons on the streets. He also showed the injuries he incurred during the uninvited attack. His knees, back, arms and thighs were bleeding.

The incident took place on Wednesday night. However, the exact location of the incident is yet to be known.

"I was cycling and some guys on the bike hit me from behind. Everything is cool. I still don't give up," Asim said in the videos while showing his injuries.

Asim's fans pray for speedy recovery

The video certainly made his fans worried about his current health condition and 'get well soon' messages started pouring in for his speedy recovery.

"Get well soon. Shame on attackers," a user commented.

Another one wrote: "This is shocking. You are badly injured. Please take care."

On the work front, Asim will be seen opposite "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Himanshi Khurana in Arijit Singh's new song "Dil ko maine di kasam".