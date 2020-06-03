Bigg Boss 13 fame contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to collaborate once again.

On Wednesday, Himanshi and Asim, who grabbed eyeballs with their romance in the Bigg Boss house, took to Instagram and revealed that "something special" is coming soon. Along with the post, they also shared a picture in which they can be seen looking into each other's eyes.

"Something really coming soon," Asim captioned the image, leaving fans to wonder if they are coming up with a new song. Reacting to it, a user commented: "Can't wait to see you guys together."

"Are you guys doing another song?," another asked.

A few months ago, Himanshi and Asim featured together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song "Kalla Sohna Nai".

On the other hand, singer-composer Marshall Sehgal and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana have joined hands again for a music video. The song titled Tamasha showcases a heartbreaking tale of love and is billed as a tribute to die-hard romantics. The video stars Himanshi with Rony Singh.

"My new song is not only a treat to eyes but the song itself is very soothing. The song has stunning visuals as it was shot in Armenia. We had shot it before the lockdown was initiated," said Marshall.

"I had a great time shooting with Rony and Himanshi, and their chemistry looks great on screen. I had earlier done a song with Himanshi and she's fabulous to work with, will be looking forward to more collaborations (with her)," added the artiste.

Himanshi had earlier featured in Marshall's music video "Waqt".