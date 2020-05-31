Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana's love story began inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and it looks like the two seems to have gotten even closer than before. During their stint in the Bigg Boss house, Asim had proposed to Himanshi to marry him. She neither accepted or rejected his proposal but said that she can't give such a big commitment on national television and would prefer some more time together.

And while Asim and Himanshi had been going strong in their relationship, speculations have now started making the rounds of their secret engagement.

Himanshi recently uploaded a picture on Instagram stories wherein her hand was seen placed on the steering wheel. She was wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger that grabbed everyone's attention.

Her fans were already jumping in the joy that Himanshi and Asim have finally become AsiManshi, a name fondly attributed to the couple by their fans.

While there's no limit to their fans' happiness, Himanshi and Asim are yet to react to the speculations that are now spreading like wildfire on social media.

No break-up

In April, Asim Riaz put an end to all speculations about his alleged break-up with housemate and singer Himanshi Khurana. The buzz started after Himanshi's cryptic tweet.

On Monday, Himanshi tweeted: "Nobody wanna see us together." She posted a heartbroken emoji with it. Seeing her tweet, many fans assumed that all is not well between the couple.

A user commented: "Have you guys broken up ?" Another one commented: "We all want you to see living happily together. "

Reacting to Himanshi's post and all the reactions, Asim wrote: "Babe, I am with you no matter what they say or do."

Himanshi and Asim's love story started in "Bigg Boss" house. The two even recently featured together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song "Kalle Sohna Nai".