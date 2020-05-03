https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/731694/bigg-boss-13-winner-sidharth-shukla-talks-about-his-journey.jpg IBTimes IN

Ekta Kapoor recently dropped a shell on us all that the lead pair - Vikrant and Harleen won't be a part of the third season of Broken But Beautiful. This has started a speculative game for all the fans.

One of the highest demands is to cast Bigg Boss 13 biggest rivals Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz as one of the lead characters in the series. But, is there a race between the two? We think so.

One of the biggest reasons for this shoulder-to-shoulder race is that both have been arch enemies in Bigg Boss house. Both the individuals also carry an immense fan base. Soon after their stint in Bigg Boss, Sidharth and Asim were seen in music videos individually, which were also widely loved by all.

Now the excitement for the third season has increased at this time. The lead cast for the show is being extensively demanded by the audiences and this as well shows that the show has created quite a stir like no other.

If you really don't know what we are talking about, you will first have to watch the two seasons of Broken But Beautiful.

One of the most successful shows titled Broken But Beautiful on ALTBalaji was widely loved by all and still ranks high. The two seasoned show was phenomenal and the fans have already started a hude demand for the third season.