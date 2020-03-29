Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai go back a long way. From working in TV shows to falling in love and bitter break-up to getting locked up inside the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth and Rashami's relationship has always been the most talked about in the industry. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Sidharth is going to join Rashami in Naagin 4.

Rashami is the latest addition to the cast of Naagin 4. She replaced Jasmin Bhasin, who played Nia Sharma's sister Nayantara in the show. The first look of Rashami's character in the show was out wherein she was seen shooting a Holi sequence in white saree.

A recent report had suggested that Sidharth has been roped in to play Rashami's love interest in the daily soap. It was reported that Sidharth and Rashami will team up against Brinda (Nia Sharma) and Dev (Vijyendra Kumeria) and make their life hell.

However, Rashami is unaware of such developments on the show. "Really I am also hearing this from you guys. I have no clue about it," Rashami told Spotboye.

Now it remains to be seen if Sidharth would really be a part of Naagin 4 and share screen with Rashami.

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Rashami had reunited on Mujhse Shaadi Karogi headed by Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.