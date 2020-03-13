Even after the completion of Bigg Boss 13, one of the most loved reality show, the housemates are making the headlines. It was last week only when contestants such as Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Hindustani Bhau and Shefali Jariwala had a reunion. Even BFF Rashami Desai and Devoleena were spotted spending some fun time yesterday. Though Mahira Sharma and Rashmi were not great terms inside the house, a video that is surfacing the internet shows a different side of their relationship.

Isn't that interesting? But something that is worth noticing, apart from these two hotties bonding is that Rashmi is donning "mangalsutra" and "ek chutki sindoor" in this video. You ask why? Well as per the sources, Rashmi will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 and looks like these glimpses are from her vanity van or makeup room.

Check out the video here!

As per sources, she is going to replace Jasmin Bhasin who recently marked her exit from the show. In an interview with Spotboye, Jasmin said, "I am sorry if the audience got disappointed with this but Naagin is a show which is full of twists and turns and my exit was one of those. When the show started, the first twist was that I (Nayantara) am the Naagin but eventually it wasn't me but Brinda (Nia)."

Desai was last seen as a contestant on the reality show Big Boss 13. Her banter with show's winner Sidharth Shukla and love angle with Arhaan Khan gathered lots of headlines, even after her eviction. After the show, she has appeared on a lot of talk shows and interviews where she shared her Bigg Boss 13 journey.