There was a huge outrage on social media after Salman Khan had pronounced Siddharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. While Asim Riaz ended up as the first runner-up, Shehnaaz Gill became the second runner-up of the show. Angry online users had started trending boycott Colors TV and accused Bigg Boss of being biased towards Shukla.

A video of Bigg Boss 13 control room (supposedly), shared by dance choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan on Instagram, had gone viral on the internet questioning the credibility of the show. A woman was heard saying that Siddharth and Asim had received equal votes which had sparked a debate on social media.

However, The Khabri, which claims to be one of the biggest influencer of Bigg Boss, had released the final voting results on social media. According to the data, Siddharth has beaten Asim with a huge margin.

While Siddharth had received 37 per cent votes, Asim had received 17 per cent votes, Shehnaaz with 16 per cent, Rashami Desai with 15 per cent, Paras Chhabra with 8 per cent and Arti Singh with 7 per cent of the total votes.

"Exclusive and Confirmed Votings of BB13 Finale

#SidharthShukla 37%

#AsimRiaz 17%

#ShehnaazGill 16%

#RashamiDesai 15%

#ParasChabbra 8%

#ArtiSingh 7%" The Khabri had tweeted from his Twitter handle.

So far, the updates shared by The Khabri have been accurate and if its latest tweet on Bigg Boss 13 final votings is anything to go by, the debate around Siddharth being the fixed winner shall now rest in peace.