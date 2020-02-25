It wouldn't be wrong to say that Siddharth Shukla, who went on to win Bigg Boss 13, was solely running the show. Be it his fierce rivalry with friend-turned-foe Asim Riaz, who ended up as the first runner-up or his romance with Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai, Siddharth was literally in all frames.

Not just the strongest one, but Siddharth was also considered as the most intelligent and someone who made sense with his words of wisdom in the Bigg Boss house. And even Bigg Boss had hailed Siddharth for living up to his words and actions. So it was quite surprising to know that Siddharth was considered as the dumbest member in his house as no one in his family ever took him seriously.

"It's not that I am voiceless at home. They (my mother and sister) have put things sweetly to you. It's not that I am not able to speak. It's just no one cares to ask my opinion because I'm the youngest in the house," Siddharth Shukla replied when DJ Akriti of Red FM told him that his mother and elder sister had informed her that he hardly speaks at home.

Siddharth further revealed that he has been a pampered child but at the same time he existed as a non-entity in the house. "Anything where it's important or something there's a discussion, my views don't matter because you know I am the dumbest chap in the house," he said. He also shared how his elder sister would come to rescue him when his friends would bully him as a child.

Siddharth Shukla 'undeserving', Asim Riaz 'Public Ka Winner'

Social media was divided over Sidharth winning the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and Asim Riaz ending up as the first runner-up. A section of people including TV celebrities called Sidharth undeserving, hailed Asim as 'Public ka winner', and also bashed Colors TV for being biased towards Shukla.

Amid the outrage, a video of Bigg Bigg 13 control room has also been doing the rounds of the internet wherein a woman can be heard saying that Sidharth and Asim had received equal votes. While many people have started trending boycott channel hashtag and vowed never to watch Bigg Boss again, Salman Khan too has reportedly pledged not to host Bigg Boss hereafter.

However, Siddharth remained unperturbed by all the criticism against him and thanked his fans from the bottom of the heart for voting him day and night.

Siddharth and Rashami to go on a romantic date

Meanwhile, several reports have suggested that Siddharth and Rashami have been called by the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to join Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra for a dating task. However, it is yet to be known whether Siddharth and Rashami would be going on a romantic date with each other or with Shehnaaz and Paras on the show.