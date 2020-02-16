It looks like Bigg Boss 13 has just landed in a controversy for allegedly being biased towards Sidharth Shukla who was crowned as the winner of this season. It was definitely a heartbroken moment for Asim Riaz who ended up as the first runner-up. As we all know that the winner is declared based on the audience votes received by the contestants. But do they really count?

A video supposedly from Bigg Boss 13 control room has been going viral on social media. In the video, a woman can be heard saying that the result is going to be predictable since both Sidharth and Asim have received equal number of votes. To which, a guy expresses his shock and asks her to confirm if it was for real. She can also be heard saying that the decision to pronounce the winner was in her hands. And the moment Salman raises Sidharth's hand for victory, a loud cheer can be heard inside the room.

The video was initially shared by dance choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan on Instagram. However, the video was later deleted from his profile. But the damage had already been as a Twitter handle named The Khabri with id @TheRealKhabri somehow got a hold of the video before it vanished from Salman's Instagram account.

International Business Times India couldn't verify the authenticity of the video independently. But the video has now raised several questions over the makers of the show for being biased towards a contestant just because he has been associated with the channel for a long time.

Many people have also started trending hashtags like '#PublicKaWinnerAsim, '#FixedWinnerSid' and '#BoycottColorsTV' as a sign of their protest against the winner's decision. Not just that, many celebrities, former Bigg Boss contestants and previous season winners have come out in support of Asim and called him the true winner of Bigg Boss 13.

It remains to be seen what the Colors channel team or the makers of the show have to say about the viral video which is now being circulated widely on social media.

Take a look.