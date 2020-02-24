If you are an avid viewer of Bigg Boss, you must be totally aware about Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's on and off relationship. There's no secret that both Siddharth and Rashami had a past which still haunts them. We all have seen the two getting involved in heated arguments which have often turned ugly in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But it looks like Siddharth and Rashami are trying to mend ways to save their relationship. And if the latest buzz is anything to go by, the rumoured exes will reportedly be going a date on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

According to several reports that have been doing the rounds of social media, Siddharth and Rashami have been called by the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to join Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra for a dating task. However, it is yet to be known whether Siddharth and Rashami would be going on a romantic date with each other or with Shehnaaz and Paras on the show.

Siddharth and Rashami's viral lip-lock

During their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami and Siddharth had shaken the internet with their steamy romance inside the house. In a video shared by Colors channel on their social media handles showed Rashami and Siddharth getting intimate and seducing each other. The two even shared a passionate kiss through a mirror which grabbed several eyeballs. And viewers loved their sensuous chemistry in the house.

So it would be a delight to Rashami and Siddharth flattering each other by showing off their affection for each other on the show. It would also be interesting to seen Siddharth and Shehnaaz together and treat viewers with their romantic chemistry.

And while speculations are running wild on social media about Siddharth and Rashami's role on the show, it remains to be seen if the makers pay heed to audience's imagination.