Bigg Boss13 was one of the most popular seasons of all time. Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, and BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla garnered a huge fan base during the season. As the show was a huge hit poplar jodis inside the house have come out and collaborated for music videos to be in touch with their fans.

A few days ago, we saw Sidhartha and Shehnaaz give their fans a sneak peek of their first song Bhula Sunga by Darshan Raval. since then fans of #Sidnaaz are awaiting their charismatic chemistry with bated breath and now fans of Asim and Himanshi's are rooting for their favourite Jodi.

'Kalla Sohna Nai'

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's Instagram timeline is filled with BTS images from their new song 'Kalla Sohna Nai'. Both of them look mesmerizing and deep in love. Fans are unable to contain their excitement as the song sung by Neha Kakkar will be released tomorrow. They are super excited to see the couple officially together after BB 13 for a song.

Expressing their love and support Asim and Himanshi's fan club on Twitter has started a new hashtag on #AsiManshiDebut, to show their eagerness to see them in the same frame. They are showering them with immense love, by sharing their lovesick throwback moments from their BB 13 days.

Check out the tweets below!

i'm super excited to see asim in a desi look & have lot of expectations from music video, his desi look >>>#AsiManshiDebut pic.twitter.com/9BAJMBBzkj — d (@cherrypieecake) March 18, 2020

Bcos they r a gorgeous looking couple



Bcos their love was not for cameras; and is steady outside BB too



Bcos this couple deserved much more respect on show than the fakest couple SidNaaz



Bcos Asim mutuals also help in Rashami trends



Bcos i just LOVE Himanshi#AsimanshiDebut — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) March 18, 2020

" Sometimes Heart Sees What Is Invisible to the Eyes "!!#AsiManshiDebut pic.twitter.com/mUFTbz6mHJ — SHWETA? (@ShwetaC94537624) March 18, 2020

Last week Asim Riaz made his music video debut with the song, Mere Angne Mein 2.0! He shared screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez. His song and chemistry with Jacqueline have got rave reviews. With Asim and Himanshi coming together for the first time we are sure there will be fireworks in heaven!

Are you excited for the song?