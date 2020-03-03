Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz is on cloud 9 as right after the reality show, he got an opportunity to star in a music video opposite Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

The duo has been practising together for a long time and is seen teasing the fans with a glimpse of their rehearsals on social media. A video of Asim and Jacky getting ready for the shoot of the song is going viral.

In the video, we can see Jacqueline Fernandez getting ready. The make-up artist is giving final touch-up and we see Asim and Jacqueline talking to each other. They also announced that the song will be out in a couple of days and' both of them can't stop gushing about each other's looks. Jacqueline is seen in a traditional pink outfit. While Asim Riaz looks handsome in formals.

The song that they will be featuring in is a recreation from Mere Angne Mein which originally featured Amitabh Bachchan from the film Laawaris for which Big B has given his vocals.

The song will be crooned by Neha Kakkar, choreographed by Sabina Khan and directed by ace duo Vinay Sapru & Radhika Rao. The song, which is a traditional folk song, will be composed by Tanishk Baghchi, who as always added his own unique touch to it. As an added treat to the fans.

Talking about the song Jacqueline said, "The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we're telling through this music video is magical. The concept of the song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up.

The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but have a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love. The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right."

Check out the BTS stills from the song!

Apart from this, Asim Riaz will also feature in a video alongside his ladylove, Himanshi Khurana. The first poster for the same is already out!

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline or Asim and Himanshi who does Asim look good with!