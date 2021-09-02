The news of Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has left the nation shocked. The 40-year-old actor passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. Reports suggest that he was brought dead to the hospital.

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters. Sidharth's father had passed away long ago. Sidharth was often referred to as "mama's boy" and had no qualms over it.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Sidharth had opened up about his father's untimely death. He had also spoken about his strong bond with his mother and how she turned into the family's rock after father's death.

"When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must've had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted," he said.

Mother was our "rock"

Talking about the role his mother played in his life, Shukla said, "She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the 'cool guy'–so to 'teach me a lesson', she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I'd be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she's been a guiding force in my life."

Being mama's boy

Sidharth Shukla often used to remember his mother inside the Bigg Boss house and would melt at the mention of hers. He also spoke about his time away from his mother and said:

"Recently, I was on Big Boss & for the first time, I didn't speak to her for months. I know it doesn't sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her. Every time she tells me she's proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today, she's my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!" #HappyWomensDay"

Our heart goes out to Sidharth Shukla and his family; and to his million of fans who are devastated by the news.