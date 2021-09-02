Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi winner passed away this morning at the Cooper hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. The news has left the entire industry in a state of shock and grief. Sidharth was just 40 and was rumored to be dating his Bigg Boss co-contestant, Shehnaaz Gill.

Thanking the heroes

Sidharth Shukla's last social media post was all about thanking the frontline warriors. He had written, "To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn't be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surly isn't easy, but we really appreciate your efforts. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is an ode to these superheroes in white capes, the nursing staff and their countless sacrifices. Trailer out on 25th August. #TheHeroesWeOwe."

Sidharth's short-lived journey

Sidharth will be best remembered for his roles in Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Broken But Beautiful. He was also a contestant in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 6. He had recently appeared on Bigg Boss with Shehnaaz Gill and interacted with host Karan Johar and the contestants inside the house. Sidharth was also seen in films like – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Soorma.

Industry shocked

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!" His Bigg Boss co-contestant, Himanshi Khurana wrote, "Oh my God. It's hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla." Sunil Grover wrote, "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest inpeace."