Social media just can't seem to have enough of Sidharth Shukla. The Balika Vadhu actor, who already had a humongous fan following, added thousands of new followers post his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The season's winner, Shukla, made waves with his killer good looks and no-nonsense attitude inside the house. And with his latest show – Broken But Beautiful, the actor has made a place in everyone's heart.

The hit series, Broken But Beautiful, keeps trending on social media every now and then. And this time, the reason is Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's bold lip-lock scene. It was Ekta Kapoor who shared a sneak peek from the teaser and the internet went into a tizzy. Soon, the video went viral and fans couldn't stop themselves from sharing it over and over again.

Streaming on ALTBalaji, the romantic web series has a massive fan following. The contemporary but complicated love story has already had two successful seasons. Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi were playing the lead in the prior seasons.

On the personal front, Shukla keeps making news for his close bond with Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The two became the talk-of-the-town with their camaraderie inside the house. Fans lovingly started calling them 'Sidnaaz' too. Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth keep denying that there is anything more than just friendship between them, but their videos sing a different tune.

Sidharth on bond with Shehnaaz

Sidharth had told Jansatta, "I will give full credit for my victory to Shehnaaz. I have not seen a girl like her. She is a very big entertainer. I wonder what would have happened to me if she was not in the show. I am as close to her as I am to my mom, sister and niece. She loves me a lot. She is special to me. But it is too early to talk about a relationship or marriage. All I can say is that I spent a wonderful time with her inside the Bigg Boss house. We would have conversations unrelated to the show. We would discuss personal stuff."