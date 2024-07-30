Asim Riaz has created quite a storm with his aggressive behaviour in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. From locking horns with co-contestants, charging with Abhishek Kumar with a shoe to disrespecting Rohit Shetty; the former Bigg Boss contestant has been trending for all the wrong reasons. Riaz was thrown out of KKK 14 after a row with Rohit Shetty, who even warned him not to misbehave.

It all started when Asim Riaz refused to accept his failure in completing a task. He got into a verbal tiff with the reality show's team and later even charged at Abhishek Kumar with a shoe. Things got quite heated and Rohit Shetty had to intervene. The Singham director then warned Asim to behave and not say rubbish.

Rohit Shetty kicks Asim out

Rohit Shetty warned Asim and said, "Kal bhi tune bahot bakwaas ki. Sun meri baat sunle warna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna. (Yesterday also you said rubbish. Listen or I will smack you here. Don't misbehave with me)." However, Asim again charged towards Rohit but was stopped by others.

Soon, Asim was thrown out of the show. Rohit Shetty told the contestants, "I wish him all the luck but now he can't continue in this show. He has a point of view, no doubt about it and I respect that. I wish him all the luck. He is a young kid and may God bless him with success."

Many celebrities on social media have lashed out at Asim Riaz for his behaviour towards his co-contestants and even towards the host, Rohit Shetty.